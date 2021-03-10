Mark Wolsey death: Daniel Ainsley appears at Leeds Crown Court
- Published
A 23-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a 48-year-old man at a flat in Harrogate.
Daniel Ainsley, of no fixed abode, appeared at Leeds Crown Court over the death of Mark Wolsey at Mayfield Grove on Friday, 5 March.
Mr Ainsley was told he will face trial at the court on 18 October. He was remanded in custody.
Mr Wolsey was found seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene.
