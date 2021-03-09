Nightingale hospital: Harrogate site 'cost at least £29m'
- Published
Harrogate's Nightingale hospital - which has not treated a single Covid-19 patient - has cost taxpayers at least £29m, BBC analysis has found.
The temporary 500-bed site at the North Yorkshire spa town's convention centre will close next month.
Critics have said it was in the wrong location, while others have said it served a useful purpose treating some non-Covid patients.
The NHS has described the hospitals as the "ultimate insurance policy".
It set up the network of Nightingale hospitals to cope with a surge in Coronavirus cases during the pandemic, but they were not widely used.
Each of the sites, apart from those in London and Sunderland, which will stay open for vaccinations, are due to close in April.
In response to a Parliamentary question. the government said its own estimates published in September 2020 had found that setting up the temporary hospital in Harrogate had cost £27.3m.
Despite being in North Yorkshire, the hospital has been administered by the Leeds Teaching Hospitals (LTH) NHS Trust since it opened last April.
Spending reports published by the trust and analysed by BBC Yorkshire reveal that, between September and December 2020, a further £2m was spent on equipment, medical supplies and paying contractors for the upkeep of the facility.
The financial records also show that between March and December 2020, LTH made 178 payments linked to the Harrogate Nightingale, including:
- £11m on construction and engineering payments to three firms
- One of the UK's biggest accountancy firms, KPMG, was paid £922,899 in "audit fees"
- At least £1.5m was spent on protective equipment for staff and other medical equipment
- £92,122 was spent on catering, despite no in-patients having been admitted
The reports detail payments only in excess of £25,000, so the exact amount spent on the facility is likely to be higher.
Chairman of North Yorkshire County Council, Jim Clark, called for a public inquiry into the use of the hospital during the pandemic.
"I think it was a wonderful concept and was excellently done... but the fact was that it was in the wrong location," he said.
"To build an emergency hospital in the middle of one of the most congested towns in the county... it was important that they had a site that they would be able to get to fairly easily, and the site didn't really work."
"It wasn't an insurance policy in North Yorkshire, because we didn't have the staff to man it, so it wasn't fit for purpose," he added.
'Saving lives'
Harrogate Borough Council (HBC), which owns the convention centre, has said it did not charge the NHS rent for the facility, but spending reports show the authority received £2.1m from LTH for "miscellaneous expenditure" and other services to December 2020.
Borough council leader Richard Cooper said: "There have been thousands of diagnostic tests carried out there that wouldn't have otherwise happened, people with potentially terminal illnesses have been diagnosed there.
"So broadly, it has served a very useful purpose, supporting the NHS and saving lives.
"The costs have been reimbursed by the NHS so that's part of the discussion we will be having as we wind up the contract."
LTH referred requests for comment to NHS Improvement North East and Yorkshire, which has been asked to respond.
When the decision to close Nightingale Hospitals was announced, an NHS spokesman said better knowledge of treating Covid-19 had allowed existing hospitals to adapt critical care capacity as the pandemic progressed.
