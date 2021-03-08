Mark Wolsey death: Daniel Ainsley remanded on murder charge
A 23-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a 48-year-old man at a flat in Harrogate.
Daniel Ainsley, of no fixed abode, appeared at York Magistrates' Court over the death of Mark Wolsey at Mayfield Grove on Friday, 5 March.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates and will appear at Leeds Crown Court on 10 March.
Mr Wolsey was found seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene.
