Mark Wolsey death: Daniel Ainsley remanded on murder charge

Published
image copyrightNorth Yorkshire Police
image captionMark Wolsey, 48, died at the scene in Mayfield Grove , Harrogate on Friday, 5 March

A 23-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a 48-year-old man at a flat in Harrogate.

Daniel Ainsley, of no fixed abode, appeared at York Magistrates' Court over the death of Mark Wolsey at Mayfield Grove on Friday, 5 March.

He was remanded in custody by magistrates and will appear at Leeds Crown Court on 10 March.

Mr Wolsey was found seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

