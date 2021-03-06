Harrogate: Murder arrest after man, 48, dies in flat
A 48-year-old man has died at a flat in Harrogate, prompting a murder inquiry.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Mayfield Grove in the town at 22:00 GMT on Friday and found a 23-year-old man in the street.
The 48-year-old man was discovered with serious injuries inside a nearby building and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
The 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning.
Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the Mayfield Grove area on Friday night to contact police.
