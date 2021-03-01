Family camping on cliff edge 'had no idea of extreme danger'
A family found camping "in a perilous position" on top of a cliff had no idea of the extreme danger they were in, coastguards have said.
The couple and child were found in a tent 85m (280ft) above the coast along the Cleveland Way in North Yorkshire on Saturday.
Coastguard officers who attended the "dangerous" location said it was known for landslips.
Police were also called due to "a breach of coronavirus restrictions".
Adam Turner, senior coastal operations officer for HM Coastguard, said: "Cliff edges are really unstable and can easily collapse, as recent landslips in the area have shown.
"If you live near the coast and are in a position to take exercise there in line with current Covid-19 restrictions, please take care near cliffs.
"Keep to paths and stay well back from the cliff edge.
"Check the weather and tides before you head out, wear appropriate sturdy footwear and take a fully charged mobile phone, so if the worst should happen you can call 999 and ask for the coastguard."
A spokesperson from Staithes Coastguard previously said officers from Staithes and Whitby gave safety advice to the couple.
