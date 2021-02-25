York Roman Quarter: Rougier Street plans rejected
- Published
Plans for a Roman Quarter development in York described as an "ugly duckling" of a building have been rejected.
Proposals for the site in Rougier Street included a Roman-themed attraction and a 10-storey building with 211 apartments, offices and shops.
Councillors raised concerns about the height of the building and lack of affordable housing.
Developer North Star said decision was disappointing and was considering its options.
The plan, first revealed in 2019, would have seen the demolition of three buildings, Northern House, Rougier House and Society Bar, to make way for the new building.
York Archaeological Trust (YAT), said the attraction could generate £20m per year from tourism revenue and had proposed a two-year archaeological dig on the site.
Eleven councillors on the planning committee voted to refuse the plans, three voted against refusal and one abstained, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Green Party leader Andy D'Agorne said: "It proposes a bolder and brasher ugly duckling to replace a less than energy-efficient 1960s building that is there at the moment."
Independent councillor Mark Warters was concerned about the impact on the city's skyline saying it would turn "York into Chicago".
"This could become one of York's most hated buildings," he said.
The developer offered a £500,000 contribution towards building affordable homes elsewhere in the city, which was the equivalent to constructing three, the meeting heard.
Supporting the proposal Liberal Democrat James Barker said the building was designed to be lower than those surrounding it and turning it down was likely to deter other developers from the city.
A North Star spokesperson said the company remained committed to the site and they wanted to thank those who had supported the scheme for their "enthusiasm on these exciting and ambitious plans."
