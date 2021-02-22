Scarborough stabbing: Five men jailed for murder of Solomon Robinson
- Published
Five men have been jailed for life for the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in Scarborough.
Solomon Robinson, 26, died in hospital after being attacked by the gang in the early hours of 20 October 2019.
North Yorkshire Police said the attack on Mr Robinson was "an appalling act of premeditated violence".
Stefan Selvage 19, Dawid Goral, 21, Callon Brass, 22, Kieran Watkinson, 19, and Stevie Low, 23, from Scarborough, were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court.
All five men had been at a party with drink, drugs and weapons just hours before the attack, the court heard.
CCTV footage shows the men walking through Scarborough at about 02:00 GMT before Low is seen making a call to a person who is with Mr Robinson.
Moments later the five men are seen fighting with Mr Robinson in front of the Town Hall before running away, leaving their victim to collapse to the ground.
When officers arrived, they found Mr Robinson "bleeding heavily". He was taken to hospital but died later the same day.
Det Supt Fran Naughton said: "Their actions were cowardly and cold, and they have proven themselves to be dangerous individuals who have rightly been taken off our streets for a significant amount of time."
In a victim impact statement, Mr Robinson's mother said her son's death had "destroyed my family", while one of his sisters said there were "no words to describe the pain which we all feel".
Selvage, of Colescliffe Road, was jailed for a minimum of 15 years after he pleaded guilty to murder.
The other four men were all convicted of killing Mr Robinson after a trial.
Low, of Longwestgate, was ordered to serve at least 23 years behind bars. He was also sentenced to three years and six months for drugs offences, with that sentence to be served concurrently.
Brass, of Eastborough, and Goral, of Durham Street, were sentenced to a minimum of 21 years, while Watkinson, of Endcliff Crescent, was jailed for at least 18 years.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.