Ribblehead Viaduct: Survey reveals more cracks
More repairs are needed to protect a famous railway landmark from damage than was originally thought, Network Rail has said.
A £2.1m restoration of the Ribblehead Viaduct in North Yorkshire began in November last year.
But a new survey has revealed further cracks which need repairing to prevent ice and water damage in the future.
Network Rail said the extra work would be of "minimal cost" and would only add a few extra days to the schedule.
Detailed laser and drone surveys have mapped every inch of the Grade II*-listed viaduct for the first time, and huge scaffolding towers have been built for the repairs to take place.
Marc Vipham, from Network Rail, said the agency was working with heritage experts and conservationists at the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority.
"Being up close restoring Ribblehead Viaduct for several months now, we have found deeper issues that need attention to protect this amazing feat of Victorian engineering for the future," he said.
"Carrying out these extra repairs now, when the experts are in place and the scaffolding is already up, will save a huge amount of taxpayers' money and stop us needing to come back all over again."
Further planning applications have been submitted so the work can go ahead, Mr Vipham added.
Repairs on the 1,318ft (402m) long structure were supposed to finish by the end of February.
The viaduct was opened in 1876 and is on the Settle to Carlisle route. More than 100 workers died constructing its 24 arches which are 104ft (32m) high.
During the five years of building work, 2,000 workers lived in a shantytown in the valley below, which was the inspiration for the ITV television series Jericho.
