Bridgerton: Ex-Castle Howard estate boss denies child sex charges
The man who ran a country house which featured in TV shows Bridgerton and Brideshead Revisited has appeared in court over child sex offences.
Simon Howard faces two charges, one of indecent assault and one of incitement to commit an act of gross indecency.
Appearing via video link at York Magistrates' Court, he indicated he would plead not guilty to both charges.
Mr Howard, 65, who managed the Castle Howard estate until 2015, is due to appear at York Crown Court on 15 March.
The offences which Mr Howard, who now lives near Malton, North Yorkshire, is charged with involve one girl under the age of 14.
They are alleged to have taken place between 1 January and 31 March 1984.
A family statement released when Mr Howard was charged stated he denied the allegations in the "strongest possible terms".
