Covid: Group fined for 240-mile trip to see Whitby Abbey
A group of 11 people who travelled from Manchester to Whitby to see the town's abbey have been fined for breaking coronavirus rules.
North Yorkshire Police said those on the 240-mile (386km) round trip were among 169 people they fined for lockdown breaches in the past week.
Other incidents included pubs which opened for people to "watch rugby or play pool".
Supt Mike Walker said 71 fines were for illegal indoor gatherings.
North Yorkshire's Local Resilience Forum heard the majority of fines were handed out in Scarborough, with 76 issued, while 37 were issued in York and 21 in Craven, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Speaking at the meeting, Mr Walker said the snow had not stopped people breaching lockdown rules.
"Sadly, the weather did not seem to put anyone off," he said.
"We're still dealing with people travelling long distances, making irresponsible visits and journeys in North Yorkshire.
"Also house parties continue to be an issue that officers have to deal with.
"I can't stress enough the risk these people are taking."
Mr Walker warned that with half-term approaching people must "not travel to the coast" and said patrols were being increased to catch people flouting the rules.
According to the latest available data, York had the highest infection rate per 100,000 people in North Yorkshire at 140.1 in the week to 5 February.
