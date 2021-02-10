Stolen dogs: Couple offer £20k life savings for return of pets
A couple who fear their dogs were stolen by pet thieves have offered their £20,000 life savings for the animals' safe return.
Dachshunds Purdy and Pippin were taken from their garden in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, on 23 January.
Ruth Benson said she and her children had been left "heartbroken" since the disappearance of the "priceless" pair.
A pet detective agency told the BBC thefts were on the rise due to a rising demand for pets during lockdown.
Mrs Benson said "Purdy is [my daughter] Ruby's best friend, she means everything to her.
"They are a part of the family, they are not just pets. It's heartbreaking to just not know where they are.
"Every morning the children ask, 'Is Purdy going to come home today?'"
She added: "They are priceless to us, no amount of money will ever cover what they are worth to us.
"But, if people see [the reward] and it gets people talking, anything is worth a try to get them home."
Colin Butcher, from private agency The Pet Detectives, said about 12 dogs are being stolen each day in the UK.
He said lockdown restrictions meant breeders and puppies were being targeted by "specialist dog thieves".
"That's primarily because they can't restock their breeding store from overseas, from Ireland or from Europe," he said.
"So they are stealing stud dogs to replenish their own breeding stock."
The BBC has asked North Yorkshire Police for a comment on the incident.
