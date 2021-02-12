BBC News

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner 2021: Who is standing?

Published
image captionThe role covers both the fire service and police force in the county

People in North Yorkshire will vote for the region's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner on 6 May.

The election was originally meant to take place in May 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Votes in this year's election will be counted on 7 May and the winning candidate announced shortly afterwards.

These are the candidates who have so far said they intend to stand for the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner role in 2021 (listed alphabetically):

Philip Allott, Conservatives

image copyrightConservative Party

Mr Allott, of Knaresborough, is the managing director of a PR and marketing agency.

Alison Hume, Labour

image copyrightLabour Party

Ms Hume, of York, worked as a TV drama writer before becoming a self-employed TV screenwriter and lecturer.

Keith Tordoff, Independent

image copyrightKeith Tordoff

Mr Tordoff, of Harrogate, served as a police officer before working for a bank and then running his family's business.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.