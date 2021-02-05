Harrogate 999 crash officer to face misconduct hearing
A police officer convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving is to face a gross misconduct hearing.
Det Con Quita Passmore was responding to an emergency call in Harrogate in May 2018 when she crashed into another car injuring two women in their 70s.
The North Yorkshire Police officer, 38, had driven through a red light at 50mph.
A date for the hearing, which could lead to Det Con Passmore's dismissal, has not been set.
At Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday she was given a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.
The crash had been investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which recommended Passmore should face a gross misconduct hearing.
Regional director Miranda Biddle said: "We believe that Det Con Passmore has a case to answer for gross misconduct and North Yorkshire Police have accepted our recommendation."
Ms Biddle said the IOPC recognises police officers undertake a difficult role, but they should follow policies, procedures and guidance set out by their forces.
"On this occasion our investigation found that Det Con Passmore drove dangerously when responding to an emergency call which resulted in two members of the public receiving serious injuries."
Ms Biddle said she hoped the end of criminal proceedings would offer the injured women and their families a "degree of closure".
