Selby flat death: Lukasz Lukasik denies murder charge
A man has denied murdering his father and the attempted murder of his mother.
Lukasz Lukasik, 36, pleaded not guilty at Leeds Crown Court to killing Jerzy Lukasik and attempting to kill Maria Lukasik in Selby last year.
Police were called to reports of an altercation at an address on Finkle Street in the North Yorkshire town on Tuesday 29 December.
Mr Lukasik, who also denied assaulting sister Monica Lukasik at the same address, will face trial on 12 July.
