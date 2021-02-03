James Bond: Full set of first edition books on sale for £475,000
A complete set of first edition James Bond books has been put up for sale with a price tag of £475,000.
The collection includes all 14 of Ian Fleming's 007 novels, complete with their original dust jackets.
Ten of the books include personal inscriptions from the author, to people including a former girlfriend, a Wing Commander and professional golfer.
Harrogate-based book dealer Dr John Atkinson said the inscriptions added considerable value.
A copy of A Field Guide of Birds of the West Indies by the ornithologist James Bond, who inspired the character's famous moniker, is also included.
Dr Atkinson, who helped amass the collection for a private collector, said: "[Fleming] knew the value of books when they were signed and he was quite sparing when he inscribed books to people.
"I think its fair to say he only inscribed books to people he liked."
He said a copy of the first Bond novel, Casino Royale, had been signed to one of Fleming's girlfriends.
"She was called Lisl Popper and was Austrian," he said.
"He met her in a bar in Kitzbuhl when he was 19 and she tripped him up, which he found hilarious.
"They had a bond throughout their life and she was one of the people that he left £500 to in his will."
Dr Atkinson said inscriptions increased the value of a book "especially if it's signed on the day or the year of publication".
Other recipients include Fleming's secretary, the golfer Sir Henry Cotton and Wing Commander Dobson, who advised on the Vulcan bombers used in Thunderball.
Dr Atkinson said it had taken him several years to pull the collection together.
"We got them from all parts of the globe and put them together, from auctions and private sales," he said.
"We wrestled a few from private collections here and there."
The collection, which is being kept in a secure location outside the UK, is being sold through Dr Atkinson's shop.
A first edition of Casino Royale, also inscribed by the author, was sold at auction in Scotland in October 2019 for £55,000. The same auction saw a first edition of Live and Let Die sell for £30,000.
