Josh Reeson: New arrests in drugs death investigation
- Published
Three further arrests have been made in connection with the death of a boy after he took the drug ecstasy.
Josh Reeson, 15, was found in an alley off Hospital Fields Road, York, on 27 September and died later in hospital.
An inquest held in Northallerton on Monday heard he died of multiple organ failure after taking a "significant quantity" of the drug.
An 18-year-old man and two boys aged 16 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offences, police said.
All three have been released on conditional police bail.
A 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, a 33-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man remain on conditional bail, according to North Yorkshire Police.
Two further teenage boys, aged 14 and 15, remain under investigation, the force added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.