Josh Reeson: MDMA linked to 15-year-old's drugs death
- Published
A 15-year-old boy took a "significant quantity" of ecstasy before his death, an inquest has heard.
Josh Reeson was found in an alley off Hospital Fields Road, York, on 27 September. He died in hospital.
The inquest opening in Northallerton was told he died of multiple organ failure due to the effects of taking the drug "identified as MDMA".
Six people aged between 14 and 37 were arrested in connection with his death on suspicion of drugs supply offences.
Police said two 14-year-old boys have been released under investigation. A 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, a 33-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man have been bailed.
A date for a full inquest has yet to be confirmed.
