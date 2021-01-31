Covid: Scarborough fatal crash helpers told to isolate
- Published
Related Topics
People who stopped to help after a car accident in which a man died in Scarborough have been told to isolate due to coronavirus.
The crash was at the junction of College Lane and Filey Road at about 11:45 GMT, said North Yorkshire Police.
The driver of a car was taken to hospital where he died, said the force.
Police thanked those who stopped to help but said someone at the scene had coronavirus and so helpers would need to isolate.
Officers have asked for anyone with information about the crash to contact them.
- LOCKDOWN: The rules in your area
- TESTING: How do I get a virus test?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- TRAVEL: What are the UK's rules?
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.