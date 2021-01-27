Appeal after homes in Harrogate daubed with swastikas
- Published
Police have appealed for information after swastikas were spray-painted on the front doors of two homes in Harrogate.
North Yorkshire Police said the attacks took place on Bilton Lane and Trefoil Drive between Sunday evening and Monday lunchtime.
Swastikas were also daubed on a car and a garage at the properties.
Officers described the attacks as "abhorrent", adding they had caused "considerable distress".
Anyone in the local area with CCTV footage or information is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.