Covid fine: Couple drive 130 miles on 'Sunday lunch' trip
- Published
A couple have been fined for making a 130-mile (209km) round trip from Derbyshire to York for a roast dinner.
North Yorkshire Police said the couple, who were in their 20s, told officers one of their mothers was going to cook lunch on Sunday, but "let them down".
They decided to make the trip to York in search of a takeaway lunch instead.
The pair were given Covid fixed penalty notices, with police saying: "Driving 130 miles in search of Sunday lunch is not an essential journey."
Writing on North Yorkshire Police's Facebook page, officers said: "We know nobody does Yorkshire puddings better than us here in Yorkshire...but they're really not worth getting into trouble for."
They shared a recipe for the local delicacy so people could discover "the secret to the best Yorkshire puddings without even leaving the house".
Police have a legal duty to make sure national lockdown rules are enforced, alongside council, environmental health and trading standards officers.
Those breaking coronavirus regulations could get a fixed penalty notice, which in England and Northern Ireland start at £200.
Fines start at £60 in Wales, and in Scotland, although this is reduced to £30 if paid within 28 days.
Large parties can also be shut down by the police, with fines of up to £10,000.
