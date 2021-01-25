Port Mulgrave landslip near Whitby leaves dangling staircase
- Published
A metal staircase has been left dangling precariously after part of a cliff fell away in a landslip.
The steps, above Port Mulgrave beach, north of Whitby, had been recently installed
Visitors have been warned that further landslips could occur and urged to stay away from the top and bottom of the cliff.
Rich Lynas, from Staithes Coastguard, said the landslip was caused by recent heavy rain which subsequently froze.
The staircase remains taped off, meaning there is no access to the beach.
In a statement, the coastguard said: "Visitors to the coast should keep away from cliff edges and the base of cliffs due to continued erosion.
"Our guidance is to stay away from the base of a cliff the same distance as the cliff's height, and remain on designated cliff paths away from cliff edges."
In October 2018 a fossil hunter was rescued after a mudslide at Port Mulgrave, and in August 2018 a nine-year-old girl died when rocks fell from the cliff at nearby Seaton Garth beach.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.