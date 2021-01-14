BBC News

Covid: Three men due in court over York testing site threats

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionPoppleton Bar is a park and ride on the A59 that is closed but used as a testing site.

Three men are due to appear in court next month charged with obstruction after allegedly threatening staff at a coronavirus testing site.

The men were arrested after reports a group were aggressive towards staff at Poppleton Bar, near York on Monday, said North Yorkshire Police.

The site is a closed park and ride being used as a Covid testing facility.

One man is due to appear on 2 February the others on 4 February, at York Magistrates' Court, said the force.

  • More stories from Yorkshire

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Coronavirus testing
  • York

Related Internet Links

  • HM Courts Service

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.