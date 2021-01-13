Coronavirus: 106-year-old York woman receives vaccine
A 106-year-old woman is believed to be the oldest person to have been given the Covid-19 vaccine at a GP group practice in North Yorkshire.
Olive, who did not wish her surname to be used, attended the surgery in Haxby, near York, on Tuesday.
Daughter Janet, who accompanied her mum, said Olive agreed to have a photo taken with her vaccine certificate to encourage others to get the jab.
She said her mum knew everyone needed the vaccine to beat "this awful virus".
Dr Daniel Kimberling, clinical lead for Primary Care Network and GP Partner at Haxby Group, said it was a pleasure to welcome Olive to the surgery.
"We don't get many people well enough at that age to be able to actually come in to the surgery. I think I'd go as far as saying she is the oldest person Haxby Group has vaccinated so far," Dr Kimberling said.
"When we heard Olive was coming into the surgery, we practically rolled out the red carpet for her and made her as comfortable and as welcome as possible. She made our day - she was an absolute star."
Janet said the staff had made her mum feel very welcome.
"The only reason she agreed to have her photo taken was so she could spread the word to others about having the vaccine," she added.
"She knows everyone needs to get their vaccine to beat this awful virus."
Dr Kimberling said the team had been working hard in a "massive collaborative effort" to get people in priority groups vaccinated.
