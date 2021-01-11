BBC News

Sheep die after falling into frozen pond at Burton Leonard

image captionThe sheep feel into a pond near Burton Leonard

Sixteen sheep have died after falling through ice on a frozen pond.

Firefighters said 19 sheep wandered onto the ice at Burton Leonard, near Ripon, in North Yorkshire on Saturday evening.

Only three of the animals were brought out of the water alive, said a North Yorkshire Fire Service spokesperson.

Crews had used two inflatable walkways, a raft, lines and thermal imaging cameras in their attempt to rescue the sheep.

