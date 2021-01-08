Man blamed dying wife and relatives for speeding offences
A businessman blamed his dying wife in a bid to evade prosecution for a string of speeding offences, police have said.
Andrew Laird, 51, of Fryton, near Slingsby, Malton, pleaded guilty to 16 counts of perverting the course of justice and one of fraud.
He said his wife, who has since died, and other relatives were driving at the time of the offences between 2015 and 2018.
He was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.
York Crown Court heard Laird received 16 notices of intended prosecution for speeding offences from several police forces over the three-year period.
However, he claimed it was his wife rather than him who was behind the wheel.
At the time her health prevented her from driving.
On other occasions he blamed two relatives for the offences. One was elderly and unable to drive due to a health condition.
'Callous and calculated'
Laird even renewed that relative's driving licence in 2018, when their health had prevented them from driving for many years, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
In sentencing, the judge acknowledged Mr Laird's recent personal difficulties were the reason he was suspending his prison sentence.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Sgt Kirsten Aldridge said Laird had targeted vulnerable members of his family in a "sickening" way.
"The court heard how Laird had been going through a difficult time, but nevertheless his actions were callous and calculated - it's difficult to imagine how anyone with morals could implicate vulnerable loved ones in this way.
"While it's disappointing that his conviction for these serious offences did not result in a custodial sentence today, this case speaks volumes about the defendant."
