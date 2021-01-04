Police hunt naked man over Knaresborough beauty spot sex act
Published
A naked man performed a sex act on himself in front of people at a beauty spot, police have said.
The man - described as white, in his 50s or 60s and with noticeable tan lines on his legs - carried out the act near the River Nidd in Knaresborough.
A number of similar reports have been made in the past year and North Yorkshire Police is investigating whether they are connected.
The force has released an image of a man officers would like to speak to.
The suspect was caught on camera wearing nothing but hiking boots, a baseball cap and watch in Nidd Gorge in August, according to the force.
A spokesman said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they can help identify the man in the images as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation."
