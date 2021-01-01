Yorkshire 365-day walking bid launched by tourism body
Encouraging people to take a walk every day for a year in England's largest county is part of a new tourism campaign.
The Walkshire campaign designed by Welcome to Yorkshire is to help people discover the county on foot.
The walks are to take in countryside as well as towns and cities.
James Mason, the organisation's chief executive, said: "We hope to get millions of people across the county playing their part."
There are four big seasonal walks planned along with a special event for Yorkshire Day on 1 August.
There will also be an event, dubbed 'Tour de Walkshire' by organisers replacing this year's postponed Tour de Yorkshire cycle race.
Among 10 routes suggested as New Year walks are Sheffield City Centre to Meadowhall and a challenging six miles (9.6km) around Horsehead Moor and Deepdale in North Yorkshire.
All of Yorkshire is currently under tier three - very high alert Covid regulations.
Mr Mason said: "During the pandemic walking has become a sanctuary for many people.
"It has made many people realise the beauty is there on our doorstep."
The event is asking those taking part to share their own favourite walks using #Walkshire on social media.
Peter Box, chair of Welcome to Yorkshire, said the event would "be a great boost to the whole county".
About five million people live in Yorkshire but organisers also hope that when Covid regulations are relaxed more visits, including those from international tourists, will be made to the county.
Tourism in Yorkshire is worth about £9bn annually with the tourism and hospitality industry employing almost 225,000 people, according to the organisation.
