Pateley Bridge pensioners' deaths 'not suspicious'
- Published
The deaths of two people in the Yorkshire Dales are not believed to be suspicious, according to police.
The bodies of the man and woman, both in their 70s, were found at a property in Blazefield near Pateley Bridge on Wednesday.
North Yorkshire Police said the man died of natural causes and investigations were continuing into the woman's death.
Officers were called to the scene by a concerned member of the public.
A spokesman for the force said: "The man died of natural causes and the woman's death is at the moment unexplained.
"Inquiries are ongoing to trace the next of kin for the man and the woman."
