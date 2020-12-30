Murder arrest over man's flat death in Selby
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another man found seriously injured at a flat in Selby.
Police were called to Finkle Street at 08:45 GMT on Tuesday following reports of an altercation. The victim was found and treated but died at the scene.
A woman at the flat was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
The arrested man, aged in his 30s, is also being held on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.
