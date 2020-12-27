Storm Bella: York erects flood defences as River Ouse levels rise
- Published
Flood defences are being put in place in York as River Ouse water levels are expected to rise to about four metres above normal early on Monday.
The city council said sandbag barriers were being erected and flood boards installed in the wake of Storm Bella.
The Ouse peaked at 4.35m (14ft) above normal after heavy rainfall associated with Storm Ciara in February.
City of York Council said it had "acted early to put in place defences to protect those areas most affected".
Back in 2015 water levels reached 5.2m (17ft) above normal.
Sandbag barriers were being built at Clementhorpe, Tower Gardens and Tower Street.
A pump was also being provided to clear any water.
Flood defence boards were being put in place at Peckitt Street.
St George's Field car park has been closed, while Rowntree Park will be open for part of Sunday, but closed on Monday, the council said.
The authority said riverside paths in the city and access roads in Poppleton and Naburn were expected to be affected.
The council said: "With no more rain predicted [on Sunday], the river level is expected to slowly decline after peaking in the early hours of [Monday].
"The council will not be issuing sandbags to properties unless the forecast levels rise."
Councillor Paula Widdowson, executive member for climate change, said: "The expected levels are lower than we saw in February this year.
"We're putting in place the local and citywide flood defences, and any residents or businesses at risk of flooding should also put their own flood plans in place.
"It'll be Covid-secure business as usual for York on what is shaping up to be a gloriously clear day."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.