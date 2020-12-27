Fire crews rescue five from cars on flooded Dales road
Five people were rescued from floodwater by fire crews in North Yorkshire in the early hours of Sunday.
Two men and two dogs were rescued from a car that had been swept off the A684 at Hawes shortly after midnight.
On the same road at Wensley Bridge a woman was brought to safety after her car was swept into a hedge.
At Aysgarth a couple in their 20s were rescued from the roof of their car that had become trapped on a flooded section of the road.
North Yorkshire fire and Rescue said all the people they rescued were uninjured and did not need medical treatment.
A Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "We would repeat the safety message that you should not either drive into or enter any flood water area.
"There is no way of knowing how deep the water is or if there are any hidden dangers."
