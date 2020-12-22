John Sentamu to get peerage in honours list
- Published
The former Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu has been nominated for a life peerage in the political honours list.
Dr Sentamu, the UK's first black archbishop, retired in June after 15 years in the role.
Despite all of the former archbishop's predecessors being made peers and allowed to continue sitting in the House of Lords he was not.
Dr Sentamu's appointment as a crossbench, non-party, peer was welcomed by Lord Speaker, Lord Fowler.
In October a Whitehall source said the delay in the former archbishop's appointment was due to a procedural hold up with the House of Lords Appointments Commission.
The Lord Speaker has now said he would not comment on those appointed - apart from to welcome the former archbishop but added: "It may also now be the time to review the role and the powers of the House of Lords Appointments Commission."
Meanwhile, the leader of Leeds City Council Judith Blake has been nominated for a peerage by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
Ms Blake, who has been leader of the council since 2015, said she was "honoured to be selected to join the House of Lords at this hugely important time".
She said: "It has been a great privilege to serve as leader of my home city of Leeds for the last five and a half years.
"Joining the House of Lords will allow me to continue to represent the interests of our city in Westminster."
Leeds City Council said Ms Blake would start discussions in the new year on leaving her role as the city's leader.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.