Drinkers in York fined for crossing over tier boundaries
A "shocking" number of fines have been handed out to people moving from tier three to tier two areas to drink in pubs and bars, a police force said.
North Yorkshire Police said of more than 160 fines handed out in tier-two York over the weekend, most went to people living in tier three areas.
York is near areas under stricter Covid rules like West and South Yorkshire.
The force said it would continue to patrol the city for anyone drinking illegally.
Officers visited pubs in the city from Friday and the force said they found large numbers in breach of the regulations.
Some of the drinkers dispersed and left when spoken to by officers but action was taken against others who stayed, the force said.
North Yorkshire Police earlier this month warned people not to travel unnecessarily to or from areas affected by stricter coronavirus restrictions, earlier this month.
Supt Walker head of the North Yorkshire Police response to Covid-19 said the "vast majority" of fines went to people from tier three who visited the tier two city to mix and socialise indoors in breach of regulations.
"Where we encounter people who refuse to adhere to the regulations and believe their pint is more important than someone's life, we will use our enforcement powers", he said.
"If you choose to visit the city of York from tier three areas without a justifiable reason... chances are you will encounter one of our officers and you'll be asked about the reason for your visit", he added.
Councillor Denise Craghill said: "No-one in the city wants to put loved ones at risk for the sake of a night out and undo the city's hard work and sacrifice."
Guidance for travelling into or out of a tier three area
The government says to avoid travelling outside your area, including for overnight stays, other than where necessary, such as:
for work
for education
to access voluntary, charitable or youth services
because of caring responsibilities
for moving home
to visit your support bubble
for a medical appointment or treatment
Where necessary, you can travel through other areas as part of a longer journey.
