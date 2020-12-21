York Minster: Cathedral bells to fall silent on New Year's Eve
- Published
The bells of York Minster will stay silent on New Year's Eve to help prevent gatherings in the city amid Covid-19 restrictions.
The landmark is traditionally a focal point for 31 December celebrations, with people meeting up outside to welcome in the new year.
The minster's governing body said the move reinforces the city's strategy of helping to control coronavirus rates.
York and North Yorkshire remain in tier two - high alert restrictions.
After referring to the government guidance, Chapter of York said six bells can be rung on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day under York's current restrictions.
The team of bell ringers "will be taking a rest" on New Year's Eve, with the cathedral's automatic chimes switched off between 20:00-08:00 GMT as usual.
Rev Canon Vicky Johnson, precentor at York Minster, said this "most unusual and difficult year" will draw to a quiet close.
"The minster will be quiet and still on New Year's Eve, so for this year, we're asking everyone not to gather at the minster or elsewhere in the city," she said.
"Please stay safe and celebrate the new year at home with your loved ones."
She added: "We must then all hope and pray that 2021 will be a better and kinder year."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.