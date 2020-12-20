York's mass Covid-19 vaccination site to open
- Published
A mass Covid-19 vaccination site will open in York on Monday.
The open-air site at Moor Lane car park, Askham Bar, is currently being used as a flu vaccination site.
A primary care provider will deliver the vaccine to eligible patients working with 11 GP practices in the area.
Patients will be invited to attend for vaccination by their surgery and will have to return for a booster jab at a later date.
York-based primary care provider Nimbuscare Ltd said the vaccine would be given to priority patient groups first.
Professor Mike Holmes said: "This programme is one of the most important moments in the history of the NHS.
"Delivering the vaccine on this scale is a huge task and we're fortunate to have a dedicated and experienced team which is making this possible.
"We have joined with clinicians, volunteers, primary care colleagues and local organisations from across the York area to make this happen and we thank them all for their support.
"We have been working round the clock to get the site ready and await the arrival of the first vaccines."
Prof Holmes added people should not contact their GP practice or hospital to ask about the vaccine and should not come to the site without an appointment.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.