Sligo shipwreck revealed to be Whitby Greyhound boat
A shipwrecked vessel off the Irish coast that becomes visible at low tide has been identified as a boat that sailed from Whitby 250 years ago.
The skeletal remains of the vessel on Streedagh Strand in County Sligo can be seen as the tide goes out.
It is a tourist attraction, known locally as the butter boat, but its origins were previously a mystery.
Research has now identified it as the Greyhound, a coastal trading ship out of North Yorkshire.
It had been thought the remains of the boat were part of the fabled Spanish Armada in the 16th Century.
But new archaeological and archival research by Ireland's National Monuments Service ruled that theory out and the identity of the ship was uncovered, as reported by the Irish Times.
Forensic examination of timbers and research into 18th Century historical accounts has identified the vessel as the Greyhound, a trading ship owned by a Mrs Allely which sailed from Whitby.
Twenty-people died when it sank on the night of 12 December 1770 in a storm off the coast of Mayo.
Whitby Museum has been contacted for a comment.
