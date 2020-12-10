Susan Howells murder: Killer Dale Tarbox jailed
- Published
A "violent, volatile" man who murdered a woman whose body was found buried in a shallow grave has been jailed.
Susan Howells, 51, was last seen at her home in Harrogate in February 2019 and was later reported missing.
Leeds Crown Court heard how Dale Tarbox, 40, had killed Ms Howells and tried to burn her body in an incinerator bin.
Tarbox, of no fixed address, was convicted of murder and sentenced to life with a minimum 16-year term.
Ms Howells, who was physically disabled and used a zimmer frame, was declared missing in August 2019.
When she disappeared, Ms Howells had been staying with Tarbox and his partner Joan Arnold at a house in Bradford.
The court heard Tarbox murdered Ms Howells at his home some time around 19 February 2019 and tried to burn her body, before concealing it in a wheelie bin in his cellar.
Tarbox and his partner subsequently left Bradford to live at a caravan site near Doncaster.
He returned to Bradford with Keith Wadsworth in June 2019 and they took the wheelie bin back to Doncaster, where Wadsworth buried Ms Howell's body behind Tarbox's caravan.
Ms Howells' remains were found buried at the caravan site along with a Bradford City Council wheelie bin, within which was an incinerator bin and what appeared to be human hair.
Archaeologists assisted police with the recovery of remains later confirmed to be those of Ms Howells and a zimmer frame was found in undergrowth nearby.
During his trial, Tarbox falsely claimed his partner Ms Arnold had killed Ms Howells as she was jealous of a relationship between them.
Arfaq Nabi, for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Tarbox is a violent, volatile and manipulative individual.
"He has repeatedly lied about what he has done, and attempted, unsuccessfully, to implicate his partner in the crime of murder."
Tarbox pleaded guilty to preventing the lawful burial of a body, for which he was ordered to serve two years concurrently.
Wadsworth, 61, of Dunscroft in Doncaster, who admitted assisting an offender, was sentenced to three years and seven months.
