Scarborough parents' 'immense stress' over school mask rules
A family have described the "immense stress" of deciding to home-school their son as they claim he was not allowed to wear a face mask in class.
Nicola Rothery, from Scarborough, is vulnerable to Covid-19 as she has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Danny Pearson said their son Jamie, 11, wanted to be in school but was "petrified" he could make his mum ill.
North Yorkshire County Council said it was "vitally important" children are in school for development and wellbeing.
A recent survey of 151 local councils by the Association of Directors of Children's Services suggests the number of home-schooled children in England rose 38% between 2019 and 2020.
The family says Jamie went to school in September wearing a mask but was told he could not wear it due to school policy.
"Jamie is desperate to go back to school, he just feels so petrified that if he brings this back it could potentially cost a life," Mr Pearson said.
"The way I see it is it's either one year of no formal education in a school setting, or the rest of the time telling them why their mum isn't here. That is a risk I wasn't willing to take."
Their son goes to the Brompton Hall special school near Scarborough, but has only attended 1.5 days since March, the family said.
A guide for parents on the school website reads: "A vast majority of our young people fall within the exemption criteria so the decision has been made for all students not to wear face masks in school."
Mr Pearson said they offered to send him to school wearing a clear mask, to avoid any barrier to communication, but the school stood by its policy.
"It's caused immense stress on us, because we don't know if we're doing the right thing keeping him off," he said.
Jane le Sage, council assistant director for inclusion, said: "Schools have very robust risk assessments in place which allow them to respond very quickly to a confirmed case of coronavirus and prevent the spread of the infection within school.
"It is vitally important children and young people are in school, continuing their education right now, to avoid limiting their life chances and opportunities in the future, as well as for their social development and emotional wellbeing."
