Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors made Dark Sky Reserves
- Published
The Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors national parks have been designated Dark Sky Reserves.
The special status was awarded by the International Dark-Sky Association which said the parks were "global leaders in dark-sky conservation".
It is granted to areas with low levels of light pollution with good conditions for astronomy.
The parks hope the status will help prevent future light pollution and boost out-of-season tourism.
Both have some of the darkest skies in the country, with little to no light pollution making thousands of stars, meteors and the Northern Lights visible, the national parks said.
Covering a combined 3,500 sq km (1,351 sq mi), it is one of the largest areas in Europe to be designated simultaneously.
They join five other dark reserves in the UK: Exmoor Brecon Beacons National Park, Cranborne Chase, Exmoor National Park, Moore's Reserve in the South Downs National Park, and Snowdonia National Park.
The parks hope the status will improve local tourism through autumn and winter when the sky is at its darkest.
They are taking part in the Dark Skies Festival in February focusing on the need for unpolluted skies to protect nocturnal wildlife.
Jim Bailey, chairman of the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: "This designation as an International Dark Sky Reserve is the culmination of immense dedication and teamwork, and it will continue as we encourage more people to think carefully about our night time environment.
"The North York Moors looks set to have a better, darker future."
Neil Heseltine, chair of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority, said it was "thrilling" for the Dales to receive the recognition.
The parks have said they hope the status will also help prevent future light pollution and protect habitats and wildlife.
