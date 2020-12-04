York doctor with Covid complications has visa extended
- Published
An Egyptian hospital consultant who became seriously ill and developed complications after contracting Covid-19 has had his work visa extended.
Cardiologist Dr Basem Enany, 44, had been working as a locum at York Hospital when he became unwell.
Dr Enany feared he and his family would be asked to leave the UK when his visa expired at the end of December.
The Home Office said it had worked to assure the family they had a legal right to remain.
Dr Enany contracted Covid-19 in mid-September while on leave from work. He was later diagnosed with Guillan-Barre syndrome, a rare complication of some viruses, including Covid-19.
His work contract ended in November and his wife and four daughters had been concerned about their right to remain in the UK.
Family friend Dr Sanjay Gupta said the Home Office decision had provided "a lot of security" for Mr Enany's family and offered the medic some time to recover without anxiety over his ongoing immigration status.
"He has been in talks with another trust and it is likely they will offer him a job soon, at that point he can go back to living his normal life before he became unwell."
Dr Enany has been discharged from hospital and is receiving treatment at a specialised rehabilitation unit and Dr Gupta said he hoped to return to the family home, in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, within weeks.
He added the family were extremely grateful for the support they had received and to the Home Office for demonstrating "so much compassion and kindness".
The Home Office said it worked to reassure the family of their legal right to remain.
"We have provided them with an extension to their visa, which will not affect their pathway to indefinite leave to remain, to allow him to recover," a spokesperson said.
They added they were "hugely grateful" for the vital role health professionals from across the world play in UK hospitals.
