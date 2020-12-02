Harry Powell: 'Bully' jailed for attack at York station

A "bully" who kicked a stranger in the face in an unprovoked attack at a railway station has been detained in a young offenders institution.
Harry Powell, 19, confronted the 16-year-old boy while he was alone in York station's waiting room and spat at him.
Officers said the boy was left in so much pain and distress he could not complete his rail journey.
At York Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Powell was sentenced to four months in detention.
Powell was accompanied by a group of friends at the station on 30 October when the attack took place, British Transport Police (BTP) said.
He pleaded guilty to assault and possession of a controlled class B substance and was also told to pay £120 in compensation.
PC Mollie Chapman, of BTP, said the victim was now "afraid to travel alone by train".
"Powell is nothing but a bully who was clearly attempting to play the big man in front of his mates and deliberately picked on someone who was alone and refused to engage in his name calling and abuse," she said.
"The victim did his best to avoid any confrontation by ignoring Powell's repeated intimidation and provocation, and even when attacked, offered no retaliation, which is credit to him and his character."
