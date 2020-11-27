York Minster to reopen for pre-booked worship
- Published
York Minster clergy say it is a "blessing and a relief" that worship can restart under new Covid rules.
The city of York will enter tier two of the government's coronavirus restrictions next Wednesday.
The minster will re-open for public worship, but people will have to book online for the main services.
Rev Canon Vicky Johnson, precentor at York Minster, said there would be restrictions in place and Advent and Christmas would be very different.
She said: "It is a blessing and a relief that worship and visiting can restart at York Minster and that we will be present for people as they prepare for Advent and Christmas.
"The ongoing need to control the virus means that capacity at services will be severely limited.
"Attendance at key services on Sundays and in Christmas Week will only be possible via our pre-booked online reservation system.
"However, digital worship has flourished at York Minster this year so all of our Advent and Christmas services and events, will be available digitally via livestream and on platforms such as YouTube and Facebook."
The minster says it has implemented a range of measures to help keep visitors and staff safe, including compulsory mask wearing, limiting the number of people allowed inside, reduced seating and a one-way system.
Changes to services, include no singing and the suspension of the Holy Communion common cup, will continue.
Ahead of the reopening, one of the largest Advent wreaths in the UK was raised inside the minster.
The new Archbishop of York, The Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell, watched as the 4m-wide (13ft) wreath was lifted into place below the Central Tower.
