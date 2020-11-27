Whitby care home residents rehoused over safety fears
Residents at a care home in North Yorkshire are being rehoused due to safety concerns.
Glencoe Care Home in Whitby was recently rated as "inadequate" by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), which found flaws with its coronavirus controls and fire safety.
North Yorkshire County Council said it was working with residents and families to find new homes for those affected.
Harmony Care Enterprise Ltd, which runs the home, has been asked to comment.
The home, on Chubb Hill Road, which had 16 residents when it was inspected on 8 October, must now work with the CQC to make improvements if it is to reopen.
In its report, the CQC said: "Risks to people were not appropriately managed or recorded.
"Equipment had not been checked at regular intervals to ensure it remained safe and fire risks had not been adequately assessed or managed."
It added that staff were not wearing personal protective equipment properly and government Covid-19 guidance "had not been followed which placed people at increased risk".
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Richard Webb, from North Yorkshire County Council, said: "Sadly, the provider has not been able to make the rapid changes needed to ensure people receive safe and appropriate care, without the continued presence of council staff.
"We have therefore had to make the difficult decision to move people to alternative care homes where we can be assured they will receive the standards of care required."
