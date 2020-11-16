Yorkshire rapes: Man attacked women as they slept
- Published
A man has been jailed for raping two women while they slept, in separate attacks in their Yorkshire homes.
Dariush Behdarvandi-Aidi, 33, attacked one woman in Knaresborough in December 2017, but was arrested after she called police while he was still in the house.
He had also raped a woman after a night out in her flat in Chapel Allerton, Leeds, in the previous April.
Behdarvandi-Aidi, who denied the offences, was jailed for six years and ten months, at Leeds Crown Court.
He was found guilty after a trial which ended last month.
Police said in the December attack, Behdarvandi-Aidi, from Pocklington, raped and sexually assaulted a woman who was asleep after a night out.
She woke up and pushed him away, calling the police who arrived immediately to arrest him.
Hearing about this attack, another woman contacted police to say her friend had been sexually assaulted and raped by Behdarvandi-Aidi after a night out in April 2017.
The victim was asleep at the time, and when she woke up she had no memory of what had happened.
Det Con Emma Dawson of Harrogate CID said:"No prison sentence can make up for the distress and suffering they have endured, but I hope they can both take some comfort from the fact that Behdarvandi-Aidi is now behind bars for his crimes."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.