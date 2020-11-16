Leah Heyes: Teenagers detained after girl's drugs death
Two teenagers who admitted supplying a drug that killed a 15-year-old girl have been detained in young offenders institutions.
Leah Heyes collapsed after taking ecstasy with friends in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, in May last year. She was taken to hospital but later died.
Mitchell Southern, 19, of Thirsk, admitted supplying cocaine and ecstasy and was given 12 months detention.
Connor Kirkwood, 18, of Dishforth, was ordered to serve 21 months.
He had admitted supplying ecstasy on the same date.
Teesside Crown Court heard how Kirkwood sold the drugs to Southern, described as the "go between" between the dealer and local teenagers.
The court was told how Leah was one of a group who had gathered in Applegarth car park on 11 May, with the intention of taking ecstasy.
Southern, a friend of Leah's, bought the drugs from Kirkwood and helped prepare them for Leah and a friend, wrapping them into "grape-sized bombs".
Soon afterwards, Leah became unwell and was seen on CCTV becoming volatile, leading to the police and her mother, Kerry Roberts, being called to the scene.
Leah's condition deteriorated and she was taken to hospital, but died later that evening.
The court heard Leah was planning a career in health and beauty.
Ms Roberts said in a statement: "We miss Leah every day. Her death left a huge hole in our lives that can never be filled.
"No sentence can ever change that, but what we do wish for is for young people to realise the deadly consequences of taking drugs."
Judge Jonathan Carroll said: "This case is truly tragic. Leah was 15 years old and had everything to live for.
"All that hope and aspiration for the future extinguished, because of the evil that drugs represent in our society."
He said he wanted to give custodial sentences to serve as a deterrent to others.
