Judicial review bid after 'socially distanced' picket halted
A union is seeking a judicial review after claims that protestors were forced to disperse due to Covid rules, despite being "socially distanced".
Workers were told to leave during a picket at the Optare factory in Sherburn-in-Elmet, North Yorkshire, on 5 November, according to Unite.
The union said the right to take industrial action should not be denied.
A government spokesperson said they were unable to comment on the matter due to legal proceedings being active.
'Lawful action'
According to the union, its members had voted in favour of strike action as a result of a pay dispute and were picketing peacefully outside the factory.
A Covid-19 track-and-trace system was in place and members were adhering to social distancing rules, Unite added.
The union claims the pickets were ordered by police to leave and threatened with penalty notices if they failed to comply.
Assistant general secretary Howard Beckett said: "The right to take industrial action and to picket is a fundamental one that cannot and should not be removed by government.
"We have taken every possible safety measure to ensure the safety of those engaged in this lawful action and, to be frank, they are probably safer outside on the picket line than inside the workplace," he said.
"We understand and support the measures brought to ensure safety during this pandemic, but cannot accept this should curtail the right to picket during an industrial dispute," he added.
The union said it was seeking a judicial review at the High Court on Friday to allow "lawful and peaceful picketing" to resume.
North Yorkshire Police also said it was unable to comment at this time.
