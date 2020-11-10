BBC News

A1 Scotch Corner: Cauliflowers strewn across road as lorry overturns

Published
image copyrightNorth Yorkshire Police
image captionPolice joked that nothing had "leeked from the truck"

Hundreds of cauliflowers were strewn across a carriageway after a lorry shed its load when it toppled over.

A carpet of white covered the road when the accident happened on the A66 where it meets the A1(M) at Scotch Corner roundabout at about 05:20 GMT.

Police said no one had been hurt but warned of possible delays.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Cauli Gosh. There's been a road traffic caulision. Let's hope it's a one off and not the first of five today."

  • Read more news from across Yorkshire

Apologising for the "cheesy jokes" on a Facebook post, police added: "The road surface is fine as nothing leeked from the truck."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.

Related Topics

  • Scotch Corner
  • North Yorkshire Police