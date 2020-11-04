York 'aspiration' to move to tier one after lockdown
- Published
York's director of public health has said her "aspiration" is for the city to be placed in the lowest tier of restrictions once national lockdown restrictions end in December.
Sharon Stolz said tier two restrictions, imposed on 18 October, came after a spike in the number of positive cases.
However, she said the city's infection rate was now falling in all age groups.
The city's seven-day infection rate is 183 per 100,000 people.
Its rate in the week up to 11 October, before it entered tier two restrictions, was 258.3 per 100,000 people.
"My aspiration is that we in York are able to go back to tier one, that we will have brought our figures down so successfully that we won't go back into tier two - which will mean life will be a lot easier for our businesses and residents as well," Ms Stolz said.
"We just need to carry on doing what we're doing. It is working. We just need to keep up our efforts over the next four weeks."
The decision to place York in tier two was in part due to the high proportion of positive tests coming back, 18%, but that rate has also dropped back, she said.
"It's now just under 12%, so that's fallen quite significantly in the last few weeks," she said.
Ms Stolz said the city was keeping outbreaks in care homes and schools under control, but added there had been a rise in the number of Covid-related patients being admitted to hospital.
Her comments come as neighbouring North Yorkshire confirms it has reached agreement with Public Health England to run its own test and trace system from Thursday.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.