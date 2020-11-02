Yorkshire flooding: Drivers rescued as rivers overflow
Heavy rain has led to rivers in Yorkshire bursting their banks, leaving roads closed and motorists stranded.
Nine people were rescued by fire crews using boats on the River Ure in Wensley, North Yorkshire, when they became stuck in floodwater.
The fire service and police have urged people not to drive into water that is "moving or more than 10cm (4in) deep".
A number of flood warnings are in force across the North of England, especially over parts of the Yorkshire Dales.
The Environment Agency reminded people to check their flood risk and make safety a priority.
Despite the warnings to drivers a lorry was seen making its way through floods on the A684 at Aysgarth, on its way to deliver to a shop in Hawes.
In Ilkley, West Yorkshire, the River Wharfe overflowed its banks as police advised drivers to avoid the area.
The high water levels flooded the grounds of Ilkley Lawn Tennis and Squash Club.
Water is lapping over the paths next to the park and the Old Bridge, and parts of Denton Road are closed to traffic.
The main road from Ilkley to Burley has also closed due to flooding.
In North Yorkshire, the River Nidd burst its banks around Hampsthwaite and Killinghall, leaving several roads closed.
Many other places are also affected, including at the Pack Horse Bridge over the River Swale, and around the River Ure in Ripon.
