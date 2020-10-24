Covid-19: Church leaders' warning over northern rules
- Published
Senior Church of England bishops say struggles between the government and northern leaders over Covid-19 rules will lead to "disillusion and unrest".
Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said the resulting social fallout would ultimately be "more dangerous and destabilising" than the virus itself.
Writing in the Yorkshire Post with the Bishop of Leeds and the Bishop of Manchester he called for collaboration.
More than a million people in South Yorkshire are now in tier three.
The county joined Liverpool City Region, Greater Manchester and Lancashire on the highest alert level for England.
The government is under significant pressure over its approach to local restrictions.
Talks have been ongoing with local leaders who say further measures should be accompanied by significantly more support, including an improved furlough package for those whose workplaces are forced to close.
The bishops' letter highlighted the "terrible double whammy" of being poor and being more likely to contract Covid-19 as well as being affected by newly imposed restrictions.
They said: "If we are going to bring real equality and levelling up across the country, then people living in poverty need to be paid a sufficient wage that can enable them to feel secure by staying home.
"Blaming them for not doing so is not an option.
"They simply don't have the cushion or the safety net that is there for people on higher wages, nor is the current benefits system the help that it should be."
'Human suffering'
They also called for "a collective, nationwide response" to ensure further social division was avoided.
"Another section of society, generally poorer, generally in the North, suffers greatly," the bishops wrote.
"The cost of this division, particularly among younger people, will only lead to disillusion and unrest.
"It can be avoided. But it requires a different sort of vision and begins with much greater collaboration between Westminster and local, regional and devolved leadership.
"If we fail to do this, it will be measured in human suffering and may turn out to be a scourge that is more dangerous and destabilising than Covid-19 itself."
